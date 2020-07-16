Jeff Goldblum Reveals Jurassic World 3 Set Has 109 Page List of Safety Protocols

"They invested all their heart and soul and a lot of money into making sure that we're safe," Jeff Goldblum said

Jurassic World: Dominion is taking the necessary precautions to keep its cast and crew safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Goldblum, who stars in the adventure film series as Dr. Ian Malcolm, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the safety precautions and procedures being implemented as the movie resumes filming in the U.K.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," said Goldblum, 67. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World for the next three months.

The actor and father of two also revealed that they've been given "109 pages" of safety protocols to follow on set.

"They invested all their heart and soul and a lot of money into making sure that we're safe," Goldblum said. "I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."

According to Variety, the film's new safety measures, which include COVID-19 testing three times a week, temperature checks and extra cleanings, could cost around $5 million to implement.

"We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good," Goldblum said.

Image zoom Jeff Goldblum Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

And Goldblum won't be alone in England: his wife, Emilie Livingston, and their two sons, Charlie, 5, and River, 3, are joining him for the trip.

"We're going, otherwise we wouldn't see Jeff for 3 and a half months," Livingston, 37, told ET. "I felt like we would be safe being in this small bubble and not having any temptation to get out."

She added, "Like here when we're stuck at home, sometimes we're like, 'Oh I just wish we could go to the park,' or whatever. But now we'll be with Jeff and we get to support him and we get to spend family time when he's not working."

Image zoom Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Jurassic World: Dominion, the third movie in the franchise reboot, resumed production in the U.K. on July 6. The movie initially started pre-production in March before the novel coronavirus pandemic shuttered film production around the world.