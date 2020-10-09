Jeff Goldblum is returning to the Jurassic franchise in Jurassic World: Dominion along with his former costars Laura Dern and Sam Neill

Jeff Goldblum Recreates His Shirtless Jurassic Park Scene to Encourage Us All to Be Good Citizens

Jeff Goldblum's still got it!

The actor recreated his classic shirtless scene from the 1993 film Jurassic Park as a "reward" to fans who checked on their voter registration or registered to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Goldblum, 67, was pictured reclining on a table wearing black leather pants, black boots, and an open black buttoned-down shirt as he turned sultry gaze off-camera.

"WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election," Goldblum wrote in the caption of his Instagram photo. "Here’s your reward…how time flies. @jurassicworld 🌋🦖🇺🇸."

Last month, Goldblum reunited with his Jurassic Park costars Laura Dern and Sam Neill for National Voter Registration Day.

“It’s National Voter Registration Day! Make sure you and your coworkers are signed up to vote. I did!!” Dern, 53, wrote on her Instagram page alongside a photo of her, Goldblum and Neill wearing “VOTE” t-shirts and masks. “The future is voting. Link in my bio!!! #votethewayyouseeit #clevergirl #thefutureisvoting #justvote #voteready #nationalvoterregistrationday ✔️✔️✔️”

Goldblum reposted the same photo with a similar caption, writing, “Today is National Voter Registration Day! Are you and your coworkers registered? It’s more important than ever that we all use our voices and participate in our democracy. I am partnering with HeadCount.org to make sure you are #GoodToVote. Stay tuned for more sneak peek incentives to #VOTE. @headcountorg @jurassicworld #clevergirl 🦖🇺🇸”

For his post, Neill shared a video to his Instagram, greeting fans and reciting an E.E. Cummings poem. “Here’s a happy poem for a day just like this,” he said in the video.