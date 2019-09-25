Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill Will Reunite for New Jurassic World Movie

Calling all Jurassic Park fans!

Three of the movie’s original stars — Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill — will be reuniting for Jurassic World 3, according to Deadline. Jurassic World 3, set to begin production early next year, is the latest sequel in the spin-off series based on the 1993 classic film Jurassic Park.

Dern, Goldblum, and Neill will reprise their original 1993 roles alongside Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the upcoming film, which will be directed by Colin Trevorrow.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the Jurassic World Twitter account wrote: “They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcom. #2021.”

Dern, 52, previously reprised her role as Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park III in 2001, where Neill, 72, also reprised his role as Alan Grant. Meanwhile, Goldblum, 66, brought back his character Ian Malcolm for 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and is the only one of the trio to have previously appeared in the Jurassic World series, in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

According to Deadline, Dern revealed her participation in Jurassic World 3 during a surprise appearance at a fan screening of Trevorrow’s new short film on Tuesday night.

“That was so fun!!” the actress wrote on Twitter of the night.

The original Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, followed a group of paleontologists and other scientists selected to tour an island theme park filled with dinosaurs created from DNA preserved in amber. Though the park was meant to be a safe, family-friendly attraction, the predators eventually break free and terrorize the humans on the island, leaving them fighting for their lives.

The science-fiction adventure film spawned two sequels, the spin-off series Jurassic World, and even an amusement park ride at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters in 2021.