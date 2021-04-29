Jeff Goldblum Joins the Cast of Dungeons & Dragons Podcast Dark Dice as a Sorcerer

The second season of Dark Dice with Jeff Goldblum will be available on May 12

Jeff Goldblum is battling mystical creatures instead of dinosaurs in his newest gig.

The Jurassic Park actor, 68, will be voicing a sorcerer in the Dungeons & Dragons podcast Dark Dice, the podcast's Twitter page confirmed on Wednesday.

Fool & Scholar Productions, the podcast's production company, said Goldblum will play an elven sorcerer named Balmur who is on a quest to find his daughter's missing locket.

Dark Dice is an unscripted audio series described as "horror actual-play," where six players voice characters in a real Dungeons & Dragons game, decided by the roll of the dice.

Goldblum enters Chapter 1B of the series, after six players in the first season failed to save the world and aim to seek revenge against the other player-controlled team. However, they're stalked by a creature known as The Silent One who steals the face and voice of any creature it chooses.

The audio series boasts a diverse international cast, and uses immersive soundscapes and includes an original soundtrack featuring an orchestra, over thirty medieval instruments and a live choir singing in Infernal, Icelandic and Elvish.

The Thor: Ragnarok actor's Disney+ series The World According To Jeff Goldblum was renewed for a second season in January 2020. Goldblum is also starring in Jurassic World: Dominion, which is set to premiere June 10, 2022 after its release date was pushed back a year due to COVID-19.