Jeff Goldblum Reveals He Got Custom Grills Made by a Jeweler on His Disney+ Series

Jeff Goldblum is experiencing the world like no other.

The Jurassic Park actor, 67, recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and announced that his Disney+ documentary travel series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, had been renewed for season 2.

“I had a great time shooting,” Goldblum told Clarkson, 37, before explaining the mechanics of the hit new series.

“They are me following familiar objects like flowers, or coffee, sneakers, barbecues, RVs, cosmetics, jewelry everyday things,” he explained. “But we find the interesting, complicated and surprising things about them. And then I moved in and out of the aficionados of the subject and have an experience.”

“But may give way to my personal associations and a personal epiphany or revelation of some kind,” he continued. “And also some facts about it that may be interesting and some abstractions and some larger ideas.”

When asked by Clarkson what has “amazed” him the most, Goldblum recalled a special gift he got when he traveled to Houston, Texas.

“We were in Houston at Johhny Dang Grill Emporium,” he said. “They gave me a grill. I have a grill, I didn’t wear it today, but I have a grill.”

As the audience laughed, a surprised Clarkson asked the longtime actor if he posted a picture with the custom grill.

“I think there’s been a picture of it,” Goldblum replied, much to the excitement of the talk show host.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is Disney+’s first original series from National Geographic. Season 1 dropped on Nov. 12, the same day that Disney+ launched, with 12 episodes.

Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks, announced the news that Goldblum’s travel doc series was renewed for a second season at the Television Critics Association conference last week.

“Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience with his distinct perspective and illuminating adventures,” said Ricky Strauss, president of Content & Marketing at Disney+, according to Deadline. “We can’t wait to see where Jeff and our partners at National Geographic take us in season two.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is now available for stream on Disney+.