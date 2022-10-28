Jeff Goldblum might be headed to the Land of Oz.

On Friday, Variety reported that Goldblum, 70, is in "final talks" to play the Wizard in the upcoming film adaptations of the hit musical Wicked.

Though the outlet noted that the Jurassic Park actor is not yet officially set in the role, he would join a star-studded cast that includes Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, directed by Jon M. Chu.

Neither Universal Pictures nor Goldblum's representatives immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway show — which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire — will differ slightly from the stage version, but Chu, 42, has promised to stay true to the heart of the story.

Jeff Goldblum. Frazer Harrison/Getty

To do so, the director announced in April that the adaptation would be split into two separate movies.

"With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told," Chu said at the time, noting that "a bigger canvas" would allow the creative team the space to include as many musical numbers and characters as possible.

On Sept. 21, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was announced as taking on the role of Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical.

"He's perfect, they're perfect," wrote Chu on Twitter amid the announcement of Bailey's casting. "They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever ... I am too excited to pretend this hasn't been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked."

In an Oct. 11 Instagram post, Grande, 29, shared a series of photos from rehearsals featuring the star-studded cast.

Erivo, 35, plus choreographer Will Loftis, music director Stephen Oremus and dancers Christopher Scott, Leah Hill and Comfort Fedoke were all tagged in the photos and videos shared by Grande.

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

The book/musical tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (which was later adapted into the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland).

The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, as well as a Grammy Award.

Wicked Part 1 is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 25, 2024, with the sequel expected to release exactly one year later, according to Universal Pictures' website.