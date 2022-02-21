The couple — who have been married since 1977 — were joined by their pet dog while walking the streets of Santa Barbara, California

Jeff Bridges Takes Afternoon Walk with Wife Susan Months After Revealing His Cancer Is in Remission

Jeff Bridges is enjoying the smaller things in life.

The 72-year-old actor was spotted taking an afternoon walk with wife Susan Bridges over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair — who have been married since 1977 — were joined by their pet dog while walking the streets of Santa Barbara, California.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jeff Bridges Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Jeff's weekend outing came about after the Oscar-winning star revealed in September that his lymphoma was in remission after months of treatment.

"The 9" x 12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," he wrote in an update on his website at the time.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jeff previously revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma on Oct. 19, 2020. "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote on Twitter then. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma."

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," Jeff added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeff and Susan Bridges' Romance is Timeless

Back in 2020, Jeff chatted with PEOPLE about his wife and how they have maintained their relationship throughout the decades.

The actor said it was "love at first sight" when he met his wife while making the 1975 film Rancho Deluxe in Paradise Valley, Montana, where Susan was working as a waitress.

The couple married two years later and are now the proud parents to three daughters — Isabelle, Jessica and Hayley — and are grandparents to grandchildren Grace and Ben.

"We are quite different as people, and we celebrate that rather than making it drive us apart. I respect her wisdom, and I'm sure the girls do too," Jeff said of the secret to his years-long marriage. "I've really been blessed."