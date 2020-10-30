Jeff Bridges Shares Health Update and a Photo as He Undergoes Cancer Treatment

The actor announced he was diagnosed with Lymphoma earlier this month

Jeff Bridges is opening up about his cancer diagnosis just over a week after revealing he has lymphoma.

The actor, 70, thanked friends and fans for their well-wishes on Twitter Thursday and shared a photo of himself wearing a hospital gown while posing theatrically as he received treatment.

Directing fans to his website where he has launched an online journal, Bridges gave an update on how he is feeling as well as some recent musings.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time," Bridges wrote. "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, and man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus."

"I want to acknowledge and thank you guys for reaching out during this time," Bridges added to fans. "It feels good, getting all the well wishes and love."

The Big Lebowski star continued to say that "this cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence."

"I'm realizing if I have s— to share, now's the time," he wrote before sharing some doodles and thought bubbles that featured links.

A thought bubble with the words "We Need You" linked out to a video of the star's band Jeff Bridges and the Abiders performing their song "Welcome Mat" that encouraged fans to vote.

Bridges said that another thing on his mind is how important it is to take care of the natural environment: "trees, man, gotta take care of our trees, they're us," he wrote. When clicked on, his teacup doodle directed fans to a video featuring Bridges talking about environmentally-friendly guitars.

When clicked on, another bubble asking "Don't you love where we live?" took fans to an environmental documentary he produced Living in the Future's Past.

Bridges wrapped his first update by saying "I’m lookin’ to be in a partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life and world for all of us."

The Oscar-winning actor revealed he had cancer on Oct. 19 on his Twitter account, writing, "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light."

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," he continued. "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Before announcing his diagnosis the actor spoke to PEOPLE about the secret to his 43-year marriage to his wife Susan Bridges revealing it was mutual respect.

"We are quite different as people, and we celebrate that rather than making it drive us apart," Bridges said of his marriage. "I respect her wisdom, and I’m sure the girls do, too."

He added, "I’ve really been blessed."