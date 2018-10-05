Jeff Bridges Jokes the 'Ladies Were Knocked Out' by Chris Hemsworth's Abs in Their New Film

Jeff Bridges was amused when it came to the effect that Chris Hemsworth‘s killer body had on the ladies of their new film.

Bridges, 68, tells PEOPLE Hemsworth, 35, stunned their female costars on the set of Bad Times at the El Royale, after costar Dakota Johnson told Vogue Australia Hemsworth was “such a distraction.”

“Oh my God, the ladies were knocked out. His body knocked them out,” Bridges says while promoting his new film Living in the Future’s Past.

Bridges’ celebrated career has included films ranging from the serious (True Grit) to the comical (The Big Lebowski). Of the latter, Bridges says he’s “amazed” the crime-comedy has continued to have a large following 20 years after its release.

“It’s one of my favorite films,” he says of the Coen brothers’ cult classic, adding that he had plans to hang out with former costar John Goodman, 66, after the interview. “I’m looking forward to it!” Bridges says.

After more than 60 years spent as a working actor, Bridges is focusing more on environmental change — which is why he signed up to narrate and produce his upcoming documentary Living in the Future’s Past, which explores both the climate challenges in the world and human behavior.

“There were so many films out that were announcing what dire straits we were in,” he says. “I would’ve taken a different approach. We wanted to explore why we were behaving the way we were behaving. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to do the film, as well.”

He adds, “I’ve learned so much about our behavior.”

The documentary has helped Bridges notice how he works best in comedic moments, as seen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week, when he pretended to be President Donald Trump‘s new attorney.

“I think lightness adds to relaxation, and my best work comes when I’m relaxed,” he says. “I’m not taking it too seriously. You can take it too seriously and it can hamstring you. You can become cynical.”

Living in the Future’s Past hits theaters Oct. 9.