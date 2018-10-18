The Dude Turns 20! Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi Look Back on The Big Lebowski

Ale Russian
October 18, 2018 12:58 PM

It’s been 20 years since the Dude introduced us to a whole new way of living.

The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscem celebrated the big milestone for a special segment on the Today show, reminiscing about their time filming the cult classic. But does it really feel like two decades have passed?

“It does and it doesn’t. It’s strange,” Goodman said. “There’s a whole generation now that’s growing up with this stuff, kids in college seeing it for the first time.”

The Conners actor remembers his time with the cast and crew fondly, including director Ethan and Joel Cohen. Goodman even recalls Bridges taking behind-the-scenes pictures while shooting.

“It was great, ’cause you got this dialogue that, you’re sitting on top of the world. And the camaraderie with everyone,” Goodman said.

Although Buscemi agrees that the script was hilarious, he remembers not understanding why Bridges and Goodman’s characters were so mean to his Donny.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

“I loved it, I thought it was really kind of wild and weird and funny,” he said. “But I have to say, when I was reading the part of Donny, I didn’t get it. I felt bad for the guy, I felt sad. I thought, why does Walter bully him all the time? And then my favorite scene is the ashes.”

Watch their sweet reunion in the video above.

