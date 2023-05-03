Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a 'Big Lebowski' Sequel — with One Catch! (Exclusive)

"That movie, I'm so proud to be a part of that movie. What a good one," the Oscar-winning actor tells PEOPLE exclusively of 1998's The Big Lebowski

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 3, 2023 11:21 AM
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jeff Bridges isn't ruling out a sequel to The Big Lebowski.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with AstraZeneca for its Up the Antibodies campaign, the Oscar-winning actor, 73, reflected on how the cult-classic crime-comedy film celebrated its 25th anniversary this year and revealed he is open to reprising his fan-favorite role.

"Oh God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would," Bridges says, referring to Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote, produced and directed the 1998 movie.

"The brothers, they're mysterious and full of surprises," he adds. "You don't know what they're going to do, so since they're surprising, I don't think they'll make a sequel. But like I say, they're surprising, so maybe they'll surprise me and make a sequel."

Polygram/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Big Lebowski follows the misadventures of Bridges' slacker character, Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, as he is mistaken for a man who owes money to kingpin Jackie Treehorn (Ben Gazzara).

Costarring John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro and Philip Seymour Hoffman, the movie also features Sam Elliot as "The Stranger," who serves as the film's narrator.

Gramercy Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Earlier this year, Bridges and Elliott, 78, had a reunion at the 2023 SAG Awards, where Bridges was up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series (The Old Man), while Elliott took home the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series (1883).

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elliott said, "I'm sitting with Jeff at the table and I haven't seen Jeff in quite a time. I'm really happy to be with him."

Continuing to speak about The Big Lebowski's impact all these years later, Bridges says he "cannot believe" that it's been over two decades since the film was released in theaters.

"Movies are kind of like your children — they put it all in perspective," the father of three — who shares daughters Isabelle, Jessica and Haley with wife Susan Geston — explains.

"They let you know how fast it's going, because before you know it you've got a six-month-old, and then you turn around and she's 16," Bridges continues. "Movies are kind of like that."

"That movie, I'm so proud to be a part of that movie. What a good one," the star adds. "When you hear Lebowski was 25 years ago, I say, 'Come on, man. I can't believe that.' It feels like it was maybe five years ago, but 25? I can't believe it."

