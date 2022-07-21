Jeff Bridges Calls Iron Man 'Best Marvel Movie' but Admits It 'Drove Me Absolutely Crazy' to Make

Jeff Bridges is looking back on being the very first Marvel Cinematic Universe villain.

The actor, 72, said he considers 2008's Iron Man the best of the bunch. His role as Obadiah Stane, aka Iron Monger, served as the foil to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in the original film that kicked off the MCU.

The film was "Marvel's first adventure into making movies," Bridges said in a recent Vanity Fair video. He also called the process "wonderful" in a career retrospective where he broke down his most iconic roles.

The Oscar winner began his trip down Marvel memory lane by saying, "Jon Faverau, man, what a great director, what a great filmmaker," and explained how collaborative the script was.

"It was so lucky to have Jon on there and Downey, because both of them are terrific improvisers, and we spent a couple of weeks working on the script and rehearsing together, because we didn't like the original script and we thought, 'Oh yeah, we fixed this, fixed that,' " Bridges revealed.

But after their exploration, Marvel "kind of threw out" the script they'd been working on, and the stars weren't sure where to go from there. "Meanwhile the crew is in the sound stage, tapping their feet," Bridges said.

"It drove me absolutely crazy until I made a slight adjustment in my brain that was: 'Jeff, just relax. You're making a $200 million student film. Just relax and have fun,' " Bridges recalled. "And that kind of did the trick because here I get to play with these two incredible artists and just jam, and that's what we ended up doing."

He cited his own bias but added, "For my money, that's still the best Marvel movie."