Jeff Bridges and Wife Susan's Sweetest Photos Through the Years
The couple met in 1975, and will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on June 5
Love of a Lifetime
"We love each other, but we really like each other. I was 21 when we met. We were kids. And we still feel like kids," Susan Bridges tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.
She and Jeff met while the actor was filming Rancho Deluxe in 1975, and the rest is history. They wed two years later, and The Big Lebowski star says they're still in the honeymoon phase.
"We don't have to do much. Just being in the same vicinity feels wonderful," Jeff tells PEOPLE.
Read on for their love story in photos.
My Guy
Groovy! The sweethearts smile in this 1977 shot, the year they got married.
All Dressed Up
The newlyweds made for a handsome couple at a formal event in 1978.
Bringing Out the Best in Each Other
Susan lights up with a laugh at the 1980 premiere of Heaven's Gate in New York City.
Philanthropic Pair
Jeff and Susan at a Los Angeles event to end world hunger in 1981.
"What I'm most proud of is what my fame has allowed me to do to make a difference," The Old Man star tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, pointing to his work with nonprofit No Kid Hungry and environmentalist Paul Hawken.
So Close
The lovebirds lean in at Variety Club's Big Heart Awards in 1986.
Cute Couple
Jeff and Susan give the same confident gaze during a visit to MGM Studios in 1986.
Movies with You
The couple snuggle up for a photo at the 1987 premiere of Empire in the Sun.
Lean on Me
Jeff has his arm around Susan as they walk into the 1988 memorial service for Hal Ashby, whom the actor collaborated with on 8 Million Ways to Die two years before.
Always hand in hand, the couple attends an ACLU dinner in 1986.
Just Us
The philanthropic pair poses at 5th Annual California Fashion Industry Friends of Aids Project Benefit honoring Gianni Versace in 1991.
Bridges, Party of Five
Jeff and Susan smile alongside their daughter Isabelle and the actor's parents Dorothy and Lloyd at the 1st Annual Spago Christmas Party for Toys for Totskis Russian Airlift.
Everybody In
Red carpet crew! The parents pose with daughters Isabelle, Jessie and friends at the 1999 premiere of Jeff's movie Arlington Road.
Date Night
Jeff and Susan ooze Hollywood glamour in classic black at the Academy Awards in 2001.
Family Affair
The parents pose with two of their three daughters at the 2003 world premiere of Seabiscuit.
True Love
Jeff – experimenting with a man bun! – looks at his wife with adoration at the 20th Annual Independent Spirit Awards, where he was nominated for best male lead for The Door in the Floor.
Great Genes
The proud parents pose at the 2011 Oscars with (from left) daughters Hayley, Jessie and Isabelle and her husband, Brandon Boesch.
Forever Date
What's more classic than a red gown and black tux? These two, of course!
The pair get together in pitch-perfect style at the Oscars in 2017.
Lady in Red
Jeff and Susan beam at the premiere of his film Bad Times at The El Royale in 2018 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Happily Ever After
So cute! Jeff and Susan are arguably the most adorable couple on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2019.