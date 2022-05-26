Jeff Bridges and Wife Susan's Sweetest Photos Through the Years

The couple met in 1975, and will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on June 5

By Sophie Dodd May 26, 2022 03:27 PM

1 of 20

Love of a Lifetime

Credit: Jeff Lipsky

"We love each other, but we really like each other. I was 21 when we met. We were kids. And we still feel like kids," Susan Bridges tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

She and Jeff met while the actor was filming Rancho Deluxe in 1975, and the rest is history. They wed two years later, and The Big Lebowski star says they're still in the honeymoon phase.

"We don't have to do much. Just being in the same vicinity feels wonderful," Jeff tells PEOPLE.

For more on the couple's love story, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now. Read on for their love story in photos. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

My Guy

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Groovy! The sweethearts smile in this 1977 shot, the year they got married.

3 of 20

All Dressed Up

Credit: Getty

The newlyweds made for a handsome couple at a formal event in 1978.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Bringing Out the Best in Each Other

Credit: Getty

Susan lights up with a laugh at the 1980 premiere of Heaven's Gate in New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 20

Philanthropic Pair

Credit: Getty

Jeff and Susan at a Los Angeles event to end world hunger in 1981.

"What I'm most proud of is what my fame has allowed me to do to make a difference," The Old Man star tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, pointing to his work with nonprofit No Kid Hungry and environmentalist Paul Hawken.

6 of 20

So Close

Credit: Getty

The lovebirds lean in at Variety Club's Big Heart Awards in 1986.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Cute Couple

Credit: Getty

Jeff and Susan give the same confident gaze during a visit to MGM Studios in 1986.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Movies with You

Credit: Getty

The couple snuggle up for a photo at the 1987 premiere of Empire in the Sun.

Advertisement

9 of 20

Lean on Me

Credit: Getty

Jeff has his arm around Susan as they walk into the 1988 memorial service for Hal Ashby, whom the actor collaborated with on 8 Million Ways to Die two years before.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Love of a Lifetime

Credit: Getty

Always hand in hand, the couple attends an ACLU dinner in 1986.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

Just Us

Credit: Getty

The philanthropic pair poses at 5th Annual California Fashion Industry Friends of Aids Project Benefit honoring Gianni Versace in 1991.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Bridges, Party of Five

Credit: Getty

Jeff and Susan smile alongside their daughter Isabelle and the actor's parents Dorothy and Lloyd at the 1st Annual Spago Christmas Party for Toys for Totskis Russian Airlift.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Everybody In

Credit: Getty

Red carpet crew! The parents pose with daughters Isabelle, Jessie and friends at the 1999 premiere of Jeff's movie Arlington Road.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Date Night

Credit: Getty

Jeff and Susan ooze Hollywood glamour in classic black at the Academy Awards in 2001.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Family Affair

Credit: Getty

The parents pose with two of their three daughters at the 2003 world premiere of Seabiscuit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

True Love

Credit: Getty

Jeff – experimenting with a man bun! – looks at his wife with adoration at the 20th Annual Independent Spirit Awards, where he was nominated for best male lead for The Door in the Floor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Great Genes

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The proud parents pose at the 2011 Oscars with (from left) daughters Hayley, Jessie and Isabelle and her husband, Brandon Boesch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

Forever Date

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

What's more classic than a red gown and black tux? These two, of course!

The pair get together in pitch-perfect style at the Oscars in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Lady in Red

Credit: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Jeff and Susan beam at the premiere of his film Bad Times at The El Royale in 2018 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

Happily Ever After

So cute! Jeff and Susan are arguably the most adorable couple on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next