"We love each other, but we really like each other. I was 21 when we met. We were kids. And we still feel like kids," Susan Bridges tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

She and Jeff met while the actor was filming Rancho Deluxe in 1975, and the rest is history. They wed two years later, and The Big Lebowski star says they're still in the honeymoon phase.

"We don't have to do much. Just being in the same vicinity feels wonderful," Jeff tells PEOPLE.

