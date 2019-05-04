Jeff Bezos and Tom Brady ‘Gave Each Other a Bro Hug’ After Meeting at Kentucky Derby Gala

Image zoom Barnstable Brown Gala

Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos may have just met, but they’re already on friendly terms!

While attending the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala, which donated over $1 million to the University of Kentucky Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center this year, the New England Patriots quarterback, 41, was personally introduced to the Amazon CEO, 55, by party hostess Tricia Barnstable-Brown.

“He could not have been a nicer guy,” her son Chris Barnstable-Brown tells PEOPLE of Bezos, who was attending his first-ever Kentucky Derby.

“My mom took Tom Brady by the hand to meet Jeff Bezos,” he continues, adding that the pair was “laughing together” and even “gave each other a bro hug at the end.”

Bezos, who attended the event with his sister and several of his Amazon colleagues, also made sure to congratulate Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora after he finished a blowout set with country singer Travis Tritt.

“He was gracious and fun and he and Richie Sambora were hanging out after Richie performed and he had his arm around him,” Chris adds. “He talked to everyone — he is a really normal and great guy.”

Although this was Bezos’ first time attending the Kentucky Derby, Brady has made a “boys’ tradition” out of traveling to Kentucky for the annual horse racing event.

The decorated NFL veteran brought along many of his New England Patriots teammates this year, including Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and former wide receiver Deion Branch.

Earlier in the day, he was also photographed hanging out with a bevy of football stars, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

During the event, there was no sign of Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who filed for divorce from her ex Patrick Whitesell on April 5.

Just one day earlier, the Amazon mogul announced on Twitter that he had finalized his own divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie, who walked away with 25 percent (or about $36 billion) of his fortune.

Bezos remains the richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $110 billion, according to Forbes.

Sanchez’s relationship with Bezos came to light in early January, shortly after he and MacKenzie announced they were separating.