Game, set, match!

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were seen attending the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday to watch Croatia’s Novak Djokovic and Switzerland’s Roger Federer battle it out for the title.

The couple sat courtside and seemed to be enjoying their time together during the public outing, smiling as they sat just three rows behind Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Bezos, 55, and Sanchez, 49, coordinated in stripes with both wearing navy and light shades of blue.

A source recently told PEOPLE that “things are going great” between the pair and that “they’re very happy.”

In May, the Amazon CEO and TV host stepped out for a date night in New York City, the first time they were spotted together since news broke of their romance in January — after Bezos announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

They enjoyed dinner with Sanchez’s sister at the New York City restaurant Emily.

“Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people,” the source added.

In April, Bezos finalized his divorce from MacKenzie — who he shares four children with — six months after they first announced their separation in a joint statement.

His ex-wife, 49, will keep a $38.3 billion stake in her ex-husband’s company, and she plans to donate half of the money as part of the Giving Pledge, a list of billionaires who pledge to donate half of their fortune. The author’s stake makes her the 22nd richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Sanchez is also ending her marriage to her husband of 13 years, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. She and Whitesell have two children together, and she has an older son from a previous relationship.