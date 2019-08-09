Full Speed Ahead! Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Seen Boating in St. Tropez

Jeff Bezos was seen boating along the French Riviera Friday with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez while vacationing together in St. Tropez.

The two were spotted smiling as Bezos’ arm was wrapped around Sanchez. Ready for the summer weather, the Amazon CEO, 55, showed off his chest in an unbuttoned blue linen shirt with blue and purple swim shorts with a squid design. Sanchez, 58, wore a white crop top with a light pink wrap skirt and oversized sunhat.

The couple also appeared in a group shot posted by billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen on Instagram taken from his luxurious yacht. The photo included the couple and Geffen alongside supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Josh Kushner. Some other powerful names in Hollywood and former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein round out the shot.

“Having a great time in the Balearics,” Geffen captioned the photo, which was taken off the coast of Spain.

Geffen often hosts notable people on his mega-yachts, most recently posting pictures with engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Bezos and TV host and actress Sanchez — whose relationship went public in January as Bezos announced his split from wife MacKenzie — have been spotted on numerous outings together this summer, including at Broadway shows and restaurants in New York City.

“They’re very happy,” a source told PEOPLE recently.

Bezos will also continue to co-parent the four children he shares with his ex-wife.

“They will be adult about it and share parenting,” another source told PEOPLE earlier this year.

Sanchez has two kids from her marriage to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and an older son from a previous relationship with former football player Tony Gonzalez.