Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Are Taking Things Slow, Says Source

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are easing into their high-profile relationship.

Sources tell PEOPLE the Amazon CEO and founder, 55, and Sanchez, 49, are taking things slow, days after they were spotted out together in public for the first time since news of their romance broke in January.

The couple, who are not moving in together despite reports, was photographed Sunday on a date night at the New York City restaurant Emily, where they dined on pizza and burgers.

The next day, Bezos hit the 2019 Met Gala, where he was seen mingling with stars like Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and Jared Leto.

The billionaire eschewed the night’s camp theme in favor of a traditional black tuxedo with a bowtie.

Despite not being photographed with Sanchez at the Met Gala, a source told PEOPLE after the couple’s dinner date that with their divorces behind them, it was finally time for them to enter the spotlight together.

“Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months,” the source said.

“Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people.”

Bezos and ex-wife MacKenzie, 49, announced they were separating in early January after 25 years of marriage and four children together.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” they wrote in a joint statement. “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

Their divorce was finalized in April, with MacKenzie walking away from the marriage with an estimated $36 billion, according to the New York Times.

Bezos is the richest man in the world, with an estimated worth of $137 billion. He retained 75 percent of the former couple’s Amazon shares, which is about 12 percent of the company, according to the Times.

Sanchez, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, her husband of 13 years, in early April.

Whitesell and Sanchez, a TV host and owner of an aerial filming company, have two children together, while Sanchez also has an older son from a previous relationship.