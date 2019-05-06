Jeff Bezos Steps Out with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez for Date Night in N.Y.C.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez stepped out for a date night in New York City, the first time they’ve been spotted together since news broke of their romance in January.

On Sunday, the Amazon CEO and founder, 55, and Sanchez, 49, enjoyed dinner with her sister at the New York City restaurant Emily, where they ate pizza and burgers.

“Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people,” the source adds.

Image zoom Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez DIGGZY/Splash News

In a tweet in April, Bezos — who is the richest man in the world worth an estimated $137 billion— revealed he and his ex-wife MacKenzie, 48, had finalized their divorce.

Bezos retained 75 percent of the former couple’s Amazon shares, which is about 12 percent of the company, according to The New York Times.

“I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all,” Bezos tweeted.

Image zoom DIGGZY/Splash News

RELATED: Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Files for Divorce from Ex 1 Day After Bezos Finalizes His

Image zoom DIGGZY/Splash News

In her own statement on Twitter, MacKenzie revealed details of what assets they had divided, which her ex-husband retweeted.

“Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends,” she wrote.

She added, “Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continues contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”

Image zoom DIGGZY/Splash News

The two announced their divorce in January through a joint statement after 25 years of marriage and four children together.

Sanchez, who is a TV host and owner of an aerial filming company, is also ending her marriage to her husband of 13 years, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. She and Whitesell have two children together, and she has an older son from a previous relationship.