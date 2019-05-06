Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Are Ready to 'Finally Date Like Regular People,' Says Source

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are ready to take their relationship public.

The couple stepped out for a date night in New York City over the weekend, marking the first time they’ve been spotted together in public since news broke of their romance in January.

On Sunday, the Amazon CEO and founder, 55, and Sanchez, 49, went to dinner with her sister at N.Y.C. restaurant Emily, where they ate pizza and burgers.

“Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people,” the source added.

Their relationship first came to light in early January, shortly after Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie, 48, announced they were separating.

In April, Bezos — who is the richest man in the world worth an estimated $137 billion— revealed he and his ex-wife had finalized their divorce.

“I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all,” Bezos tweeted.

Bezos retained 75 percent of the former couple’s Amazon shares, which is about 12 percent of the company, according to The New York Times.

In her own statement on Twitter, MacKenzie revealed details of what assets they had divided, which her ex-husband retweeted.

“Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends,” she wrote.

The two announced their divorce in January through a joint statement after 25 years of marriage and four children together.

Sanchez, who is a TV host and owner of an aerial filming company, is also ending her marriage to her husband of 13 years, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

One day before Bezos announced his own divorce had been finalized, Sanchez filed for divorce from Whitesell, with whom she shares two children. Sanchez also has an older son from a previous relationship.