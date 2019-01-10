Jeff Bezos Spotted at Golden Globes Party with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Her Estranged Husband

Days before announcing his divorce from his wife, Jeff Bezos “was in a great mood” at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, a source tells PEOPLE.

“He is a different man,” says the Hollywood insider. “He’s completely changed. He was in a great mood on Sunday night, more playful and much more loose than he usually is.”

The 54-year-old billionaire attended Amazon’s Golden Globes party after the awards show, where he was spotted chatting with his new girlfriend, news anchor Lauren Sanchez, and her soon-to-be ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, a fellow partygoer tells PEOPLE.

“Jeff was in great spirits and having lots of fun,” says the source. “He had a crowd of people around him. Lauren was there but wasn’t with Jeff all the time. Her husband was there, too.”

The Amazon CEO announced he was separating from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, on Wednesday. The two share four children together.

PEOPLE confirmed Sanchez, 49, is also divorcing Whitesell after 13 years of marriage. The former Good Day LA host and frequent contributor to Extra and The View shares two kids with Whitesell and also has a son from a previous relationship.

A different source said Bezos and Sanchez have been spotted spending more and more time together in recent months.

“Lauren and Jeff have been spending a lot of time together over the last year and especially the past few months,” the source said. “At first it was socially at parties… here and there. But their time together has definitely seemed to evolve, raising some eyebrows. Jeff has met a small group of Lauren’s girlfriends, too. The two of them are sort of thick as thieves right now.”

Bezos and MacKenzie announced in a statement on the billionaire’s Twitter account that they had decided to continue their “shared lives as friends.”

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” they added in the statement.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends,” they continued.

In 2018, Bezos bested Bill Gates on Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s billionaires. Today, Bloomberg reports that Bezos’ net worth is now $137 billion, making him the richest person in the world.

Amazon shares dipped slightly immediately following the divorce announcement.

Washington, where the Bezoses reside, is a community property state, which means that all assets and debts accrued during the marriage are considered owned equally by both spouses unless there was a prenuptial agreement stating otherwise. It has not been made public whether Bezos and MacKenzie had a prenup when they married before moving to Seattle and founding Amazon.