Jeff Bezos Is 'Very Happy' with Lauren Sanchez  — But 'There Is No Wedding Planning': Source

The world’s richest man — and his ex-wife — celebrated their own independence over the long July 4 weekend.

On July 5, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos finalized his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, six months after they first announced their separation. MacKenzie, 49, will keep a $38.3 billion stake in her ex-husband’s company, and she plans to donate half of the money as part of the Giving Pledge, a list of billionaires who pledge to donate half of their fortune. The author’s stake makes her the 22nd richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Image zoom Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos in 2018. Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty

Meanwhile Bezos, 55, and his girlfriend, TV host and actress Lauren Sanchez are going strong, having stepped out at restaurants and the theater in New York City over the last few months. “Things are going great,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

Sanchez — who filed for divorce from her husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, in April — was last seen leaving Bezos’ apartment building in June.

Image zoom Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in N.Y.C. in May. DIGGZY/Splash News

But despite rumors, the couple — whose relationship went public in January as Bezos announced his split — aren’t rushing to the altar. “There is no wedding planning,” says a source, but “they’re very happy.”

Bezos will also continue to co-parent the four children he shares with his ex-wife. “They will be adult about it and share parenting,” another source told PEOPLE earlier this year.