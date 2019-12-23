Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Enjoy Holiday Getaway in St. Barth a Year After Going Public

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez jetted off to a sunny destination to celebrate the holidays together.

The Amazon CEO and his TV host and actress girlfriend were photographed in St. Barth Saturday walking through a crowd of people with Russian-American businesswoman Dasha Zhukova.

Bezos, 55, wore a blue shirt, black shorts, sunglasses and a hat, while Sanchez, 50, opted for a white T-shirt, dark shorts and sunglasses. A large ring could also be seen on Sanchez’s right hand — just four days after her Dec. 19 birthday.

The couple — whose relationship went public in January as Bezos announced his split from wife of 25 years, MacKenzie — have been spotted on numerous outings together this summer, including at Broadway shows and restaurants in New York City.

Image zoom Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos MEGA

RELATED: Full Speed Ahead! Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Seen Boating in St. Tropez

“They’re very happy,” a source told PEOPLE recently.

Bezos has continued to co-parent the four children he shares with Mackenzie, 49.

“They will be adult about it and share parenting,” another source told PEOPLE earlier this year.

Image zoom Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty

RELATED: Jeff Bezos Is ‘Very Happy’ with Lauren Sanchez — But ‘There Is No Wedding Planning’: Source

Bezos, who is currently the richest man in the world, finalized his divorce from MacKenzie in July, six months after they first announced their separation. MacKenzie will keep a $38.3 billion stake in her ex-husband’s company, and she plans to donate half of the money as part of the Giving Pledge, a list of billionaires who pledge to donate half of their fortune. The author’s stake makes her the 22nd richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Sanchez has two kids from her marriage to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and an older son from a previous relationship with former football player Tony Gonzalez.