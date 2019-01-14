Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez 'Are Madly in Love' After His Split from Wife of 25 Years

Jeff Bezos and his new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are going strong in the wake of their relationship going public.

“They’re madly in love and stronger than ever,” a source close to the new couple tells PEOPLE a week after the Amazon CEO (worth $137 billion) announced his split from MacKenzie Bezos, his wife of 25 years. The exes have four children: three sons and a daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

MacKenzie Bezos and Jeff Bezos Todd Williamson/Getty

Sanchez, 49, is also divorcing her husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, PEOPLE confirmed. The two have been married for 13 years and share two children together. She also has a son from a previous relationship. Sanchez and Whitesell are working with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to mediate their split.

Shortly after Bezos, 55, announced his divorce, the National Enquirer published a months-long investigation into him and his relationship with the news anchor and actress.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos ‘Had No Idea the Type of Week He Was Going to Have’ Before Divorce News

A source previously told PEOPLE that Sanchez has a “bubbly” and “social” personality.

“She’s very social — always has been and always will be,” the source said. She’s the kind of person who at 49 will still grab a group of girlfriends and helicopter to the desert for a weekend at Coachella.”

“On the face of it, she seems like the polar opposite of Bezos, but maybe that’s why he was so drawn to her,” the insider added.

RELATED: Who Is Lauren Sanchez? All About the Former News Anchor Dating Billionaire Jeff Bezos

In their separation announcement, MacKenzie, 48, and Bezos said that they were separating but had decided to continue their “shared lives as friends.”

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” they added in the statement.