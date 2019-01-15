Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Were 'Flirting' During a 'Romantic Date' After Thanksgiving

More than a month before their romance came to light, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were growing closer than ever.
The 55-year-old Amazon CEO was spotted enjoying a date night with news anchor Sanchez, 49, the week after Thanksgiving at Felix, an upscale dining spot in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE.
“They got dropped off at the restaurant in a chauffeured car. It was clear the second they sat down that it was a romantic date,” says the source. “They were both in an amazing mood.”
The insider adds that Sanchez and Bezos—whose estimated $137 billion net worth makes him the world’s richest man—”didn’t seem to have a dull moment during dinner” and that they “had a great time.”
“They were flirting,” says the source. “She was laughing and giggling throughout the night.”
The source says Bezos “seemed to love that he was making her laugh. She seemed to really make him happy.”
A source close to the new couple told PEOPLE on Monday the two are “stronger than ever” a week after Bezos announced his split from MacKenzie Bezos, his wife of 25 years.
The exes have four children: three sons and a daughter. Sanchez is also divorcing her husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, after 13 years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed. They have two children together. She also has a son from a previous relationship.
A different source previously told PEOPLE that Sanchez has a “bubbly” and “social” personality.
“She’s very social — always has been and always will be,” the source said. She’s the kind of person who at 49 will still grab a group of girlfriends and helicopter to the desert for a weekend at Coachella.”
“On the face of it, she seems like the polar opposite of Bezos, but maybe that’s why he was so drawn to her,” the insider added.