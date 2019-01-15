Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Were 'Flirting' During a 'Romantic Date' After Thanksgiving

Alexia Fernandez
January 15, 2019 06:09 PM

More than a month before their romance came to light, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were growing closer than ever.

The 55-year-old Amazon CEO was spotted enjoying a date night with news anchor Sanchez, 49, the week after Thanksgiving at Felix, an upscale dining spot in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They got dropped off at the restaurant in a chauffeured car. It was clear the second they sat down that it was a romantic date,” says the source. “They were both in an amazing mood.”

The insider adds that Sanchez and Bezos—whose estimated $137 billion net worth makes him the world’s richest man—”didn’t seem to have a dull moment during dinner” and that they “had a great time.”

“They were flirting,” says the source. “She was laughing and giggling throughout the night.”

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; Paul Archuleta/Getty

The source says Bezos “seemed to love that he was making her laugh. She seemed to really make him happy.”

A source close to the new couple told PEOPLE on Monday the two are “stronger than ever” a week after Bezos announced his split from MacKenzie Bezos, his wife of 25 years.

The exes have four children: three sons and a daughter. Sanchez is also divorcing her husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, after 13 years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed. They have two children together. She also has a son from a previous relationship.

Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos in 2017
Todd Williamson/Getty

A different source previously told PEOPLE that Sanchez has a “bubbly” and “social” personality.

“She’s very social — always has been and always will be,” the source said. She’s the kind of person who at 49 will still grab a group of girlfriends and helicopter to the desert for a weekend at Coachella.”

“On the face of it, she seems like the polar opposite of Bezos, but maybe that’s why he was so drawn to her,” the insider added.

