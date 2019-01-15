Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Were 'Flirting' During a 'Romantic Date' After Thanksgiving

More than a month before their romance came to light, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were growing closer than ever.

The 55-year-old Amazon CEO was spotted enjoying a date night with news anchor Sanchez, 49, the week after Thanksgiving at Felix, an upscale dining spot in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They got dropped off at the restaurant in a chauffeured car. It was clear the second they sat down that it was a romantic date,” says the source. “They were both in an amazing mood.”

The insider adds that Sanchez and Bezos—whose estimated $137 billion net worth makes him the world’s richest man—”didn’t seem to have a dull moment during dinner” and that they “had a great time.”

“They were flirting,” says the source. “She was laughing and giggling throughout the night.”

The source says Bezos “seemed to love that he was making her laugh. She seemed to really make him happy.”