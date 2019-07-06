Jeff Bezos and Ex-Wife MacKenzie Finalize Divorce with $38 Billion Settlement

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos have finalized their divorce.

PEOPLE confirms a judge in King County, Washington, signed an order finalizing their separation on Friday, nearly six months after the couple first announced their divorce in January.

MacKenzie, 49, will keep a four percent stake in Amazon worth $38.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, placing her 22nd on the outlet’s ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

In April, the couple revealed that they had reached a settlement and MacKenzie shared the details of what assets they had divided.

“Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies,” she wrote at the time.

“I’m grateful for [MacKenzie’s] support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents,” Bezos, 55, added in his own tweet.

The two announced their divorce in January through a joint statement after 25 years of marriage and four children together.

A source told PEOPLE in January that Bezos and MacKenzie “grew apart without even knowing it.”

The source added, “Jeff is so busy in many areas where he is communicating with all kinds of people and traveling. On the other hand, MacKenzie is low-key, writing fiction and working on other projects while raising their children.”

MacKenzie, who has written two books, met Bezos after she graduated from Princeton University. The two were engaged within three months after their first date, and married within six, according to Vogue.

In May, Bezos was spotted out with news anchor Lauren Sanchez for the first time since news of their romance broke in January.

“Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people.”

Sanchez is also ending her marriage to her husband of 13 years, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. She and Whitesell have two children together, and she has an older son from a previous relationship.