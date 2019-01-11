Jeff Bezos 'Had No Idea the Type of Week He Was Going to Have' Before Divorce News

Jeff Bezos has had a whirlwind week.

The Amazon CEO, 54, has kept himself out of the spotlight since announcing his divorce from wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, on Wednesday — and since his romance with former news anchor, Lauren Sanchez went public.

“When Jeff Bezos went to bed Sunday night, he had no idea what type of week he was going to have,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Bezos hasn’t been spotted around his family home in Seattle.

Sanchez, 49, is divorcing her husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, PEOPLE confirmed. The two have been married for 13 years.

Shortly after Bezos announced his divorce, the National Enquirer published a months-long investigation into him and his relationship with Sanchez, alleging the two had traveled to “exotic destinations on his $65 million private jet.”

Before the news broke on Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE Bezos “was in a great mood” at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday.

“He is a different man,” the Hollywood insider said. “He’s completely changed. He was in a great mood on Sunday night, more playful and much more loose than he usually is.”

He was also spotted chatting with Sanchez and Whitesell, 53, at Amazon’s Golden Globes party after the awards show, a partygoer told PEOPLE.

“Jeff was in great spirits and having lots of fun,” the source said. “He had a crowd of people around him. Lauren was there but wasn’t with Jeff all the time. Her husband was there, too.”

Bezos is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $137 billion. Included into his fortune are a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio, various charitable gifts and foundations and about 16 percent of Amazon’s stock, all of which will most likely need to be divvied up — in half, if he and MacKenzie did not have a prenuptial agreement.

The two announced they were separating but had decided to continue their “shared lives as friends.”

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” they added in the statement.