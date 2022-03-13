William Hurt reportedly died Sunday of natural causes, surrounded by family, according to a social media statement from his son Will Hurt

Jean Smart Mourns William Hurt After His Death: 'I'm Crushed' — 'We Met in Our Early 20s'

Jean Smart is mourning the loss of William Hurt, who died Sunday at the age of 71.

Speaking to PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Adrianna Costa at Sunday's 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, the 70-year-old actress reflected on the time she met the late actor just moments after learning of his death.

"I just found out about 5 minutes ago and I'm crushed," Smart told Costa on the red carpet. "We met in our early 20s in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and I admired him a lot and I'm very sad. He was very talented."

Hurt, the Academy Award-winning actor known for Kiss of the Spider Woman and his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died Sunday of natural causes, surrounded by family, according to a social media statement from his son Will Hurt, per Deadline. The actor was previously diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that spread to the bone.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time," his son wrote.

Born March 20, 1950, in Washington, D.C., Hurt studied acting at Juilliard School and began performing with the Circle Repertory Company in 1977, the same year he made his onscreen debut in Kojak. His first major role was in Ken Russell's 1980 sci-fi film Altered States, before he went on to success on the big screen through the '80s with roles in such films as Body Heat, The Big Chill, Broadcast News, and The Accidental Tourist.

Hurt was also well-known for portraying General Thaddeus Ross in five Marvel movies: The Incredible Hulk (2008), Captain America: Civil War(2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Widow (2021).

In addition to Smart, the actor was mourned by friends and fans on social media, including his Broadcast News costar Albert Brooks. "R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed," he wrote.

"Grateful that I had the opportunity to work with William Hurt," wrote Topher Grace, who starred with Hurt in 2011's Too Big to Fail. "I admired his acting so much and watching his commitment in person was remarkable. My thoughts are with his family."

"Wow, another Major loss to the acting community. Great actor. Great mind. RIP," Hurt's Avengers: Endgame costar Mark Ruffalo wrote.