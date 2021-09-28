The actress had over 60 movie and television roles primarily from the ‘60s and ‘70s

In Like Flint Star Jean Hale Coleman Dead at 82

In Like Flint star Jean Hale Coleman has died.

The actress died on Aug. 3 in Santa Monica, Calif. at the age of 82, her family told Deadline on Monday. Her loved ones confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Coleman died of natural causes.

Hale became a household name in the '60s and '70s, making over 60 appearances on the big and small screen.

The actress was known for her roles in the films Taggart, The Oscar and The St. Valentine's Day Massacre, and McHale's Navy Joins the Air Force.

James Coburn and Jean Hale are captured in a scene from the film 'In Like Flint' James Coburn and Jean Hale in a scene from the film 'In Like Flint' | Credit: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

She most famously starred in the 1967 movie In the Flint, where she and a group of female business executives tried to overthrow the male-dominated industry.

On television, Hale appeared on Perry Mason, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Bonanza, The Fugitive, McHale's Navy, Hawaii Five-O, McHale's Navy, My Favorite Martian, Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre, Hogan's Heroes, The Wild Wild West, Mod Squad and more.

Despite only starring in two episodes of ABC's Batman television series, she made a big impression as the hatcheck girl.

Hale was a Salt Lake City, Utah native, born on December 27, 1938, and raised in Darien, Connecticut, according to her IMDb profile.

She majored in ballet at the University of Utah before going to Skidmore College, per THR. The actress first began as a model for the Conover Agency and the Huntington Hartford Agency.

George Segal and actress Jean Hale of the 20th Century-Fox movie "The St. Valentine's Day Massacre" George Segal and Jean Hale in 'The St. Valentine's Day Massacre' | Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

She went on to study at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theater in New York, where she met her husband Dabney Coleman.

Hale and Coleman got married in 1961 and divorced in 1984. During their marriage, they welcomed children Kelly, Randy, and Quincy.

Dabney Coleman, wife Jean Hale, daughter Mary Coleman and son Randy Coleman Jean Hale and Dabney Coleman with daughter Mary and son Randy | Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The actress' career kicked off in the early '60s after she landed a contract with 20th Century Fox after being spotted by Sandra Dee's agent Len Luskin, Deadline reported.

She went on to launch a production company called Coleman-Tanasescu Entertainment with business partner Gino Tanasescu in 1984 and branched out on her own in 2000, according to IMDb.

Jean Hale Jean Hale in 'The Saint Valentine's Day Massacre' | Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock