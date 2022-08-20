Jay and Silent Bob Stars Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith Reunite for Pal Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration

"Dressy as f—," Kevin Smith captioned a photo of himself with pal Jason Mewes and their spouses as they attended Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding celebration Saturday in Georgia

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on August 20, 2022 11:06 PM

Some familiar faces abandoned their post outside the Quick Stop to attend pal Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez's big wedding celebration.

The groom's friends Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes — most commonly known as their characters Jay and Silent Bob — were in attendance at the couple's Georgia festivities on Saturday, along with their respective wives Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and Jordan Monsanto.

"Dressy as f—... @jenschwalbach, @jaymewes & @jordanmonsanto out on the town," Smith, 52, captioned a photo of the group in their head-to-toe white ensembles.

The Clerks auteur managed to pull together a pristine version of his signature look that stuck to the color scheme: a backward baseball cap, blazer, vest, t-shirt and shorts, all in white.

"For those who say 'He always wears the same outfit...' @JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up," he wrote with the photo on Twitter. "This is as formal as I've been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7."

Smith made his directorial debut with the critically-lauded 1994 film Clerks, in which he also played a supporting role as Silent Bob, alongside Mewes' Jay. They've played the roles throughout his eight films in the "View Askewniverse," including the upcoming Clerks III.

Affleck, 50, has also appeared in many of those films, including Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), Clerks II (2006), Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019) and this year's Clerks III.

In addition to co-executive producing Affleck's 1997 breakout film Good Will Hunting, Smith also directed Affleck and Lopez, 53, in 2004's Jersey Girl. He even took credit for their couple name "Bennifer" last year on Twitter.

Kevin Smith and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a>
Kevin Smith/Instagram

"It's a name I first gave the kids during Jersey Girl pre-production, before the world found out they were dating," Smith wrote at the time.

The wedding celebration weekend comes after Smith and Affleck reconnected following a decade-long falling out. Smith previously opened up to PEOPLE about reuniting on the set of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

"When he showed up in New Orleans — because he came down to where we were shooting to roll in his scene — I was overwhelmed," he recalled. "I just instantly, when I walked into his trailer and saw him, just melted in his arms, started crying. And that's the kind of guy that can really hold you, man. He's like Batman-big and stuff.

"I was tiny in his arms. I felt so taken care of and stuff. It just transcended," Smith added.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a>
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Also in attendance at this weekend's festivities was Affleck's best friend Matt Damon, who starred with him in Smith's Dogma, and wife Luciana Barroso.

A source told PEOPLE Friday that Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, "have an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up," after the couple got married last month in Las Vegas.

According to the source, Lopez "is ecstatic" about the plans, and their "kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Clearly in Love' Ahead of Wedding Party in Ga., Says Spa Owner

After they originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials last month. A source told PEOPLE: "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

They later jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway, where they were photographed canoodling around the City of Love and celebrating Lopez's birthday, before continuing their jaunt around Europe.

