Jay Leno to Play Ed Sullivan in Upcoming Film About Famed Beatles Manager Brian Epstein: Report

Jay Leno is set to portray another late night legend that came before him.

The former Tonight Show host, 71, has been cast in a rare acting role, playing Ed Sullivan in the upcoming film Midas Man, Deadline reports. He's also listed on the movie's official IMDB page.

Midas Man will tell the story of Brian Epstein, who famously managed The Beatles from 1962 until his death in 1967.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen's Gambit) is taking on the title role of the late Beatles manager, though it's yet to be announced who will be playing John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

The film, which is currently in production in Liverpool, will also star Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan and Lukas Gage.

The Beatles, left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon The Beatles | Credit: Getty

Leno has primarily appeared as himself in various roles since hanging up his microphone at the Tonight Show in 2014.

In addition to several voice roles for animated titles, Leno has busied himself with his long-running car-centric docuseries Jay Leno's Garage, and a recurring stint on Last Man Standing as a character named Joe.

During the Beatles' meteoric rise in the 60s, they made a number of legendary appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, including their first in February of 1964.

That show was seen by a then-record audience of 73 million viewers, helping to cement the Beatles' hold on American fandom and culture.