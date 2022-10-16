Jay Ellis doesn't think there will be a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, but he admits he could be wrong.

The actor, 40, caught up with PEOPLE at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, where he chatted about the potential for a third Top Gun film.

While he played Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch in the box office smash earlier this year, he revealed he's not in the know when it comes to a follow-up project.

"I haven't heard about it, so if you know something, tell me," Ellis told PEOPLE exclusively. "No, I don't think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will."

"I mean, we would all love to work together. We'd love to do it again. We'd love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We'd love to be in the back F18s again," he added. "So if we're lucky enough to do it again, I'm sure every single one of us would be there."

Jay Ellis. Michael Loccisano/Getty

Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters on May 27, earning over $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The film follows Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) as he trains a group of Top Gun graduates for a special assignment. Other cast members have hinted at a sequel, including Glenn Powell, who shared that there's "definitely been conversations" about a follow-up film.

The Top Gun: Maverick cast took part in various adventurous stunts while filming the movie, and Cruise, 60, was just teased to continue those high-action antics as he is in talks to become "the first civilian to do a spacewalk" outside the International Space Station for a film.

Universal Pictures executive Donna Langley confirmed that the actor is "taking the world to space" in a BBC News discussion for his next movie with director Doug Liman.

Reacting to Cruise's reported space plans, and whether he would join him, Ellis told PEOPLE: "After Top Gun and that experience with him, and his unwavering conviction and how much he focuses on preparation and safety, I'd go anywhere with him. Anywhere."

Mark Thompson/Getty

As for how Cruise's Top Gun costars found out about the spacewalk he may soon embark on, Ellis said that the news wound up in a group chat.

"In all honesty, I think Danny Ramirez, who's here tonight, I think he was the one who put it in our text chain," Ellis said. "I think every single one of us replied like, "Of course. Yeah. Duh." What else would you do? Literally, we all know."

Before Top Gun reached new heights, Ellis opened up to PEOPLE in May at the CultureCon Atlanta event, where he spoke about what he was most proud of in his acting career. The Insecure star shared that he hopes to "tell stories that resonated with folks like us and made people feel like their story was being told."

"I'm most proud of the fact that in all honesty, people who look like me connect to the characters I play," the actor said. "I'm most proud of the fact that people walk up to me, and they are pissed off at [Insecure character] Lawrence."