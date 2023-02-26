Jay Ellis Says He and Wife Nina Senicar are Still Planning Their Honeymoon After July 2022 Wedding

The Top Gun: Maverick star joked with PEOPLE that their honeymoon may end up being "FaceTiming each other" on set

By
and Alex Cramer
Published on February 26, 2023 05:28 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jay Ellis (right) poses with wife Nina Senicar (left). Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar are still planning out their romantic getaway!

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 41, revealed to PEOPLE at the Producers Guild Awards Saturday that he and his wife of seven months are keeping their options open still when it comes to a honeymoon.

"I've not gone on a honeymoon," Ellis says. "I was actually going to go to Peru in December, and then Peru had some issues. So that didn't work out. I probably could have been stranded on Machu Picchu actually. But that didn't happen. So grateful for that, I was working anyway. But no, we haven't had a chance to do it yet."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

As for when their honeymoon will happen, Ellis says it's starting to look as if the one-year anniversary of their July wedding may be good timing. "Because we both go back to work," he explained, joking, "I think we'll probably do it on set somewhere, FaceTiming each other."

He further quipped: "That's probably going to be a very sexy, very romantic honeymoon."

The couple — who welcomed their daughter Nora Grace on Nov. 11, 2019 — got married in Tuscany, Italy on July 9. The ceremony took place after they postponed twice since their 2019 engagement, due to both the coronavirus pandemic and a family loss.

"We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together," the bride told Vogue at the time.

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Senicar also told Vogue that she was "beyond happy that all of our friends got together to celebrate our love."

"We just really wanted everybody to have a good time and get to know each other. And most importantly, dance. We come from two completely different sides of the world, different cultures, and backgrounds, and it was magical to see how all of that got mixed together in such a beautiful and spontaneous way with the people we love the most."

It makes sense that a honeymoon didn't happen right away for the couple — as Ellis has been busy with the ongoing success of the Top Gun sequel. Outside of commercial success of the film, it's up for a few Oscars, and Ellis and his cast mates are up for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

As he told PEOPLE at the Producers Guild Awards, he's attending the ceremony on March 12 with his cast mates, and Oscar night may be their "last night together with this movie."

And if they win the award, he's expecting the Top Gun crew to "party hop together."

"I'm sure we'll end up in somebody's house all night long, order some food, and we'll probably honestly tell a bunch of stories about how we never thought we would be here when we took our first flight in a Cessna four and a half, five years ago," Ellis says.

