Jay Ellis Says He and Wife Nina Senicar are Still Planning Their Honeymoon After July 2022 Wedding

Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar are still planning out their romantic getaway!

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 41, revealed to PEOPLE at the Producers Guild Awards Saturday that he and his wife of seven months are keeping their options open still when it comes to a honeymoon.

"I've not gone on a honeymoon," Ellis says. "I was actually going to go to Peru in December, and then Peru had some issues. So that didn't work out. I probably could have been stranded on Machu Picchu actually. But that didn't happen. So grateful for that, I was working anyway. But no, we haven't had a chance to do it yet."

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

As for when their honeymoon will happen, Ellis says it's starting to look as if the one-year anniversary of their July wedding may be good timing. "Because we both go back to work," he explained, joking, "I think we'll probably do it on set somewhere, FaceTiming each other."

He further quipped: "That's probably going to be a very sexy, very romantic honeymoon."

The couple — who welcomed their daughter Nora Grace on Nov. 11, 2019 — got married in Tuscany, Italy on July 9. The ceremony took place after they postponed twice since their 2019 engagement, due to both the coronavirus pandemic and a family loss.

"We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together," the bride told Vogue at the time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Senicar also told Vogue that she was "beyond happy that all of our friends got together to celebrate our love."

"We just really wanted everybody to have a good time and get to know each other. And most importantly, dance. We come from two completely different sides of the world, different cultures, and backgrounds, and it was magical to see how all of that got mixed together in such a beautiful and spontaneous way with the people we love the most."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It makes sense that a honeymoon didn't happen right away for the couple — as Ellis has been busy with the ongoing success of the Top Gun sequel. Outside of commercial success of the film, it's up for a few Oscars, and Ellis and his cast mates are up for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

As he told PEOPLE at the Producers Guild Awards, he's attending the ceremony on March 12 with his cast mates, and Oscar night may be their "last night together with this movie."

And if they win the award, he's expecting the Top Gun crew to "party hop together."

"I'm sure we'll end up in somebody's house all night long, order some food, and we'll probably honestly tell a bunch of stories about how we never thought we would be here when we took our first flight in a Cessna four and a half, five years ago," Ellis says.