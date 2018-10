The Most Amazing On-Screen Transformations — From Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks

The king of transformations is at it again. Hanks will be slipping on a comfy sweater to play Mr. Rogers in an upcoming movie about the iconic TV personality’s life.

The film will focus on Fred Rogers’ unlikely friendship with award-winning journalist Tom Junod, who got to know the television personality while writing a 1998 profile on the star for Esquire magazine.

In a first look at the Oscar winner in character, Hanks, 62, is smiling happily at the camera in a bright red sweater pulled over a buttoned-up shirt and tie over khaki pants — the familiar outfit Fred Rogers is remembered for wearing.

Rogers, the star of the beloved, long-running children’s series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, was the subject of the doc Won’t You Be My Neighbor? that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. He died in 2003 at the age of 74.