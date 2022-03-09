"I was so nervous, I called my mom and my sister to accompany me," Javier Bardem recalls of his 24-hour exotic-dancing gig in his 20s

Javier Bardem Says He Once Worked as a Stripper — for a Day — After Popping Out of Friend's Cake

Javier Bardem is baring it all.

The actor opened up about his foray into exotic dancing on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that he was once "a stripper for a day."

"There is a time when I was 20, believe it or not," said the Being the Ricardos Oscar nominee, 53. "And I was stepping out of a cake for a [friend's fiancée]."

According to Bardem, they eventually took the party to a local dance club, where he "did [his] routine again on the disco dance floor" — which caught the eye of the owner.

"And the owner of the disco said, 'Will you do that every Friday?' And I said, 'Yeah, of course!' because I was drunk," he recalled. "Then they hired me, and I had to perform the next Friday."

javier bardem Javier Bardem | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

But when the time came for him to show up for the paid gig, "I was so nervous, I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number," he told Ellen DeGeneres.

"There was nobody — I think there were, like, three people there? And it was very embarrassing, but I did it!" Bardem said. "I'm a performer, and I have my work."

"So there were three people, and two of them were your mother and your sister," DeGeneres, 64, teased her guest.

"Exactly," Bardem responded, laughing. "The other one was the owner of the place."

When asked what he wore for the routine, Bardem told the host his performance ensemble consisted of "a tuxedo that I would open."

"And then I would have my little … thing there," he joked, laughing. "I was dancing to the [song] 'You Can Leave Your Hat On' [from the 1986 film 9½ Weeks]."

"How appropriate, Joe Cocker," DeGeneres quipped, going on to ask whether the star considered making an appearance in the upcoming third Magic Mike film.