Javier Bardem Is 'Rooting' for Wife Penélope Cruz and Costar Nicole Kidman in Best Actress Oscars Race

“I think both did a fantastic job,” Javier Bardem said of Oscar nominees Penélope Cruz and Nicole Kidman

Javier Bardem is once again in the Oscars race — but it's his wife Penélope Cruz and costar Nicole Kidman's nominations that he'll be watching closely.

On Tuesday, Bardem, 52, was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Being the Ricardos. His costar in the Amazon film, Kidman, also received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Kidman will be facing off against other nominees, including Cruz for Parallel Mothers, who married Bardem in 2010.

"I think both did a fantastic job," Bardem told Deadline after the nominations had been announced. "But Penélope did something extraordinary because she's nominated for the second time for a role in Spanish—that's really historic. Of course, I am rooting for her."

Bardem was torn, though, by the lead actress race.

"And I'm also rooting for Nicole, we had an amazing time working together," he continued. "I'm rooting for Penélope…and then I'm also rooting for Nicole. It makes sense."

The actor, who previously won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for No Country for Old Men in 2008, told the outlet of how he and Cruz, 47, celebrated at home following the nominations. (Cruz won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which also starred Bardem.)

"We were on the sofa, cuddled together waiting to see what was going to happen," he said. "When they announced my nomination first, I was very excited but it wasn't a true celebration until we heard she was also nominated. We would not be able to truly celebrate together if one of us was disappointed."

He continued, "As soon as her nomination came through, we really felt the emotion of what this all means. This really hit us deep in our hearts to be able to share something so beautiful and so special together."

Bardem added that while his nomination was "truly an honor and a privilege to be recognized," it was his wife's nomination "that brings me the most happiness."

"If we were normal people, we would do a party. But we're actually quite boring," he said, laughing.

Cruz and Bardem have starred in several movies together, beginning with 1992's Jamón, Jamón and continuing with Live Flesh, Don't Tempt Me, Vicky Cristina Barcelona and The Counselor, to name a few.

Last month, Cruz spoke to Entertainment Tonight about possibly working once again with her husband of 11 years, after seeing his performance in Being the Ricardos.

"I would love to," she said of doing a musical with her husband and fellow Oscar winner. "I saw my husband singing in the Ricardos and he did an incredible job. He was feeling the same way I was feeling when I did Nine when I had no idea that I could sing but then Rob Marshall convinced me after doing a couple of tests that I could."

Cruz continued, "And then because I danced for 18 years, ballet, and I'm a big fan of the dance world and music, it's such a powerful art for me, even more than cinema, so for me, the genre of musicals is a dream! I've only done once, so I hope I can repeat it someday."