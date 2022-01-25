Javier Bardem Once Jumped Out of a Cake 'Dressed Like a Bond Girl' for Daniel Craig's Birthday

Javier Bardem recalled doing his "best Marilyn Monroe impersonation" to sing to Daniel Craig on his birthday

Javier Bardem once went all out for Daniel Craig's birthday.

The Sykfall costars' birthdays are a day apart in March, and one year, Bardem decided to dress as an iconic Bond girl to surprise the 007 actor, singing to him in the tune of Marilyn Monroe.

"I remember you were in drag, but I know that's a whole other story," Craig, 53, told Bardem, 52, during their conversation for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. Bardem responded, "Coming out of a cake. I was supposed to be the Bond girl that night, and oh, my God, I was!"

Oscar winner Bardem spoke about being unsure of himself when it came to singing for his new film Being the Ricardos, with his "Happy Birthday" performance that year being his primary experience in vocal work.

"Well, [I'm not musical], apart from coming out of birthday cakes dressed like a Bond girl. I sang 'Happy Birthday to You' in my best Marilyn Monroe impersonation," he joked to Craig. "When [the Being the Ricardos team] told me to sing, I was like, 'Are you sure of that? Are you sure you want me singing?' And then I try."

Elsewhere in the discussion, the stars praised each other and expressed that they'd love to work together again after Bardem played a Bond villain in 2012's Skyfall.

"We do have a lot in common — a love of acting and a love of working with people that we are inspired by," said Craig. "Getting the chance to work with you was a dream come true. You go, 'Can we ask him? He'll probably say no.' You said yes. I've missed you ever since."