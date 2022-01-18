"I swear to God, I didn't know!" Javier Bardem insists of his and wife Penélope Cruz's dinner with Prince that caused the musician to start a concert late

Javier Bardem Says He Once Accidentally Made Prince Start Concert an Hour Late: 'I'm So Sorry'

Javier Bardem is recalling a moment when he (unintentionally) caused Prince to be tardy for his own concert.

During a virtual appearance on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show, the Being the Ricardos actor told host Jimmy Fallon that the situation happened one year when he, wife Penélope Cruz and their fellow actor and "good friend" Jordi Mollà were having a meal with the late "Purple Rain" legend at his home before Prince was set to perform.

"We were having dinner and we took the dessert and we were having a drink, two drinks, and we were like, 'Nobody's coming here to pick us up,' " said Bardem, 52. "So I step out of the room and I say, 'Hey, we are here.' 'Ah, are you finished?' 'Yes.' "

"Then Prince came and said, 'Are you done?' 'Yes,' " he continued.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem dance on stage while Prince performs Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem dance on stage while Prince performs in 2011 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

According to the Spanish actor, he and Cruz, 47, were then accompanied to their seats at the show, only for it to start shortly thereafter.

"And we were like, 'Oh, my God! They've been waiting an hour for us to finish the dinner!' " Bardem said.

"So that's my Hollywood star story: I made people wait for an hour. I'm so sorry," he finished with a laugh.

"Success has really gotten to your head," joked Fallon, 47, to which his guest replied jovially, "I swear to God, I didn't know!"

Following the nominations announcement last week, Bardem told PEOPLE he's "very happy" to be honored for Being the Ricardos, noting that it means "a lot coming from the actors."

"It's always a surprise and an honor," said Bardem, who previously won an Oscar and SAG Award for No Country for Old Men. "There's a substantive opinion of people that are liking or disliking something. This doesn't mean you are better than anybody else. It's just a lottery. Of course, you buy tickets for the lottery doing your work, but at the end of the day, it is about the taste of people that defines if you are nominated or not nominated."

"It's beautiful to realize your work has reached their attention," he added, "and the older you get, it's even more, I don't know what the word... It makes you happy. It makes you like, 'Oh, well, okay. They still remember me!' "