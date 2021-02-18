Jason Sudeikis Is Casually Seeing Model, Horrible Bosses 2 Costar Keeley Hazell After Olivia Wilde Split

Jason Sudeikis is enjoying the company of a British model, who's also his former costar, after his split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde.

Sudeikis, 45, has been casually seeing Keeley Hazell, a source tells PEOPLE. The two "knew each other from many years ago," adds the source, who says the actor isn't looking for anything serious.

Hazell had a small role in Sudeikis' 2014 comedy Horrible Bosses 2.

This marks the first time Sudeikis has been linked to someone after his split from Wilde, 36, last year. The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012. The share two kids – son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

A source told PEOPLE in November that Wilde and Sudeikis split "at the beginning of 2020," though a second insider maintains that they were still very much together in the fall of 2020.

The two have since "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source previously told PEOPLE.

"The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," added the source.

In January, Wilde was linked to British singer and actor Harry Styles, 27, after they were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding. A source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that Wilde and Styles are an item.

Wilde has since been staying with Styles at his L.A. home and the two recently traveled to England together, where Sudeikis has been filming the second season of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.

Sources previously told PEOPLE Wilde struck up a close friendship with Styles last fall as they began work on their film Don't Worry Darling, which she directed and co-starred in alongside Styles.

As they spent time together on and off set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic," said an insider. "Their chemistry was very obvious."

"Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer," the insider added.