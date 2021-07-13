Jason Sudeikis tells GQ his split from Olivia Wilde will go from being "a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle"

Jason Sudeikis on Olivia Wilde Split: 'l'll Have a Better Understanding of Why in a Year'

Jason Sudeikis is breaking his silence on his split from Olivia Wilde.

The Ted Lasso star and co-creator, 45, recently chatted with GQ for a cover profile published Tuesday, telling the magazine that he and Wilde — who were engaged for seven years — went their separate ways this past November and no longer share a home.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," Sudeikis said of the reasons behind the split. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five."

According to the actor, "It'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

That doesn't mean he's pointing fingers at himself or Wilde, 37. Rather, Sudeikis is using it as a life lesson, and path to growth and self-reflection.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he told GQ. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

Sudeikis and Wilde share two children: daughter Daisy, 4½, and son Otis, 7. An insider told PEOPLE in March that although the pair have moved on in other relationships, they are committed to co-parenting their kids amicably and there is no animosity between them.

The former couple has "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," another source said, adding, "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

In his GQ interview, Sudeikis revealed that he flew from London, where he films Ted Lasso, to the family's home base of New York City early last month.

Once they arrived at the Brooklyn house he'd been having renovated — for the first time in two years! — "The kids darted in," recalled the Saturday Night Live alum.

"Last time Daisy was in that house, she slept in a crib. So now she has a new big bed," he shared. "It was hilarious. I walked up there after like 15 minutes and both rooms were a mess."