Problems between exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis predated the Don't Worry Darling director's romance with Harry Styles, sources say.

"There is no easy way to end a long-term relationship," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue regarding claims the couple's former nanny made in an interview with the Daily Mail. "There were issues between them before."

Adds the source, "Regardless of what anyone else says about their relationship, nobody but the two of them know what went on and why they split. Jason and Olivia are co-parenting and doing fine with that. The custody issues between them from before have not gotten in the way of both parents being with their kids."

Sudeikis, 47, and Wilde, 38, began dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years before parting ways in November 2020.

A separate industry source says despite the breakup, the exes are united in their co-parenting priorities involving daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8.

"Olivia and Jason have pretty much worked things out and are sharing custody of their children in a mature manner," says the insider. "The split was unpleasant, but they have moved on. They will always have to communicate and be adult because they have two kids together."

As for Wilde's relationship with Styles, 28, they are simply trying to move forward peacefully: "Olivia and Harry have a dynamic relationship which is filled with admiration and respect for the other," says the industry source.

The couple, who started dating during production of Don't Worry Darling, are currently spending time together in Los Angeles, where the singer is playing shows over the next several weeks.

"Harry and Olivia are great. They're better than ever," adds a separate source. "They rise above this sort of thing all the time, and they're just moving forward with their relationship and are happy and thriving"

