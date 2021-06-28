Jason Sudeikis, Keeley Hazell Embrace During N.Y.C. Outing as Source Confirms They're a Couple

Ted Lasso costars Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell were photographed arm-in-arm while out and about in the Big Apple

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell's relationship appears to be heating up.

A source close to Sudeikis, 45, confirms to PEOPLE that the Ted Lasso and Horrible Bosses 2 costars have "been seeing each other."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sudeikis and Hazell, 34, were also photographed out together for the first time since PEOPLE confirmed they were casually dating in February.

Stepping out in New York City on Sunday, the couple were snapped with their arms around one another as they took in the sights of the Big Apple.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jason Sudeikis Keeley Hazel Keeley Hazell and Jason Sudeikis | Credit: The Image Direct

Jason Sudeikis Keeley Hazel Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell | Credit: The Image Direct

A source told PEOPLE in February that Sudeikis, who split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde last year, had been dating Hazell.

The two "knew each other from many years ago," added the insider, who said at the time that the actor wasn't looking for anything serious.

Hazell, a model and actress, met Sudeikis on the set of 2014's Horrible Bosses 2, where she played Chris Pine's assistant.

She can also be seen in a few episodes of Sudeikis' Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso as Bex, the girlfriend of Anthony Stewart Head's character, Rupert. The show includes a character named after Hazell: Keeley Jones, a model played by Juno Temple.

Jason Sudeikis, Keeley Hazell Jason Sudeikis (L); Keeley Hazell | Credit: Presley Ann/FilmMagic; David Fisher/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: "Their Children Are the Priority"

This marks the first time Sudeikis has been linked to someone after his split from Wilde. The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012. The share two kids: daughter Daisy Josephine, 4½, and son Otis Alexander, 7.

A source told PEOPLE in November that Wilde, 37, and Sudeikis split "at the beginning of 2020," though a second insider maintained that they were still very much together in the fall of that year.

The two have since "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."