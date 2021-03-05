Jason Sudeikis' Flame Keeley Hazell Seen Wearing the Hoodie He Virtually Accepted His Golden Globe Award In

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell are growing closer.

On Tuesday, the Ted Lasso star, 45, and Hazell, 34, were photographed separately after spending time together in the model's London, U.K. home.

Sudeikis wore a mustard sweater underneath an olive quilted jacket, chinos and a flat pageboy cap. Keeley was spotted wearing a black coat, pattered scarf and a white top.

The model was later seen sporting the same rainbow tie-dye hoodie Sudeikis wore during the Globes ceremony as he accepted his Globe for his performance in Ted Lasso.

After the Globes, Hazell posted an Instagram Story of herself in front of a fireplace that looked almost identical to the one behind Sudeikis during his Globes acceptance speech.

The actor has been casually seeing Hazell, a source told PEOPLE last month. The two "knew each other from many years ago," added the source, who says the actor isn't looking for anything serious.

Hazell had a small role in Sudeikis' 2014 comedy Horrible Bosses 2.

This marks the first time Sudeikis has been linked to someone after his split from Olivia Wilde, 36, last year. The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012. They share two kids – son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Sudeikis is currently filming the second season of Ted Lasso in London.

A source told PEOPLE in November that Wilde and Sudeikis split "at the beginning of 2020," though a second insider maintains that they were still very much together in the fall of 2020.

The two have since "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source previously told PEOPLE.