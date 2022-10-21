Add Keeley Hazell, the British model who recently dated Jason Sudeikis, to the salad mix.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the 36-year-old model, actress and television writer shared pictures of two pages of Heartburn — the same book Sudeikis' former fiancée, Olivia Wilde, made a reference to earlier this week.

" 'Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?' " one underlined excerpt read, continuing on the next page, "So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn't hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it."

The passage is on the same page as the salad-dressing recipe that Wilde, 38, shared in her post on Tuesday night.

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive," the recipe read, in part.

Earlier this week, the nanny for Sudeikis and Wilde's two kids, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8, alleged in the interview that Sudeikis was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's new relationship with Harry Styles after realizing she was making a salad with the dressing for the "Harry's House" singer.

According to the nanny, the 47-year-old Ted Lasso star then "went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

Both Wilde and Sudeikis have shut down the former nanny's detailed narrative of the fallout of their breakup, calling it "false and scurrilous."

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple said in a statement on Monday. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

Sudeikis, who split from Wilde in November 2020 after nearly a decade together, was first romantically linked to Hazell in February 2021, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple seemingly confirmed their romance that June, after PEOPLE obtained exclusive photos of the Horrible Bosses 2 costars canoodling while strolling around New York City.

Although the pair's relationship seemingly cooled off that summer, a source told PEOPLE in November 2021 that Sudeikis and Hazell, who appeared in Ted Lasso together, were "casually seeing each other again."

"It's never been a serious thing. They're just enjoying each other's company," the insider added.

Hazell and Sudeikis reportedly split earlier this year, according to Page Six.