Jason Sudeikis' Dating History: From January Jones to Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis isn't looking for anything serious following his split from Olivia Wilde.

But before the actor made headlines for his relationship with Wilde, he was married to writer and director Kay Cannon. While their marriage only lasted a few years, during that time, Sudeikis skyrocketed to fame thanks to his role on Saturday Night Live. By the time he wrapped his eight-year run on the show in 2013, he had split from Cannon and was newly engaged to Wilde.

The couple welcomed two children during their nine years together, but in 2020, they announced they were separating. Since then, their split and subsequent custody battle have played out in the media. Although Sudeikis has kept the details as private as possible, he did share how he had been affected by the couple's relationship ending.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five. It'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle," Sudeikis told GQ.

Since then, Sudeikis has been linked to his Ted Lasso castmate Keeley Hazell, although they split in 2022.

Here's a look at Jason Sudeikis' dating history.

Kay Cannon

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

In the late 1990s, Sudeikis met writer and director Kay Cannon while doing improv in Chicago. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2004.

During their relationship, Sudeikis accepted a job as a writer on Saturday Night Live and moved to New York City. He later told GQ he grew "unhappy" living away from his wife and being a writer, so he approached creator Lorne Michaels for a job as a cast member.

"He had the best line. I go, 'I had to give up two things I love the most to take this writing job: performing and living with my wife.' And on a dime, he just goes, 'Well, if you had to choose one … ' " Sudeikis said in an interview with GQ in 2011.

A few years after becoming a cast member on the hit show, Sudeikis and Cannon separated in 2008. Their divorce was finalized in 2010.

Over a decade later, Cannon proved the former couple were still on good terms when she congratulated her ex on his Golden Globes win. "A lifetime ago, I spent several years watching the #goldenglobes w/ @jasonsudeikis while he was high & wearing a hoodie. Congrats on your win, ya wanker! And congrats to the cast & crew of @TedLasso. Such a great, funny & heartfelt show. #believe," Cannon wrote on Twitter in 2021.

January Jones

John Shearer/Getty

In July 2010, Sudeikis sparked rumors that he was dating Mad Men actress January Jones. The duo were reportedly first spotted coupling up at an ESPY afterparty and were later seen on the set of a movie Sudeikis was filming at the time. Then, they were photographed together while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

When Sudeikis was later asked about the relationship during an appearance on Lopez Tonight, per HuffPost. He confirmed they were dating — although he hesitated to answer whether he had seen her "naked and everything." Despite initially saying he "didn't want to get into it," he jokingly added, "I do want to get into it! I do, and I have!"

Jones later responded to his comments, telling PEOPLE, "He's never seen me naked, nor will he after those comments." Although she later added, "I think he handled that question very well. He made a joke of it. What was he supposed to say?"

Just days later, Sudeikis told Vanity Fair that Jones was "great" and he was "very happy with everything" — but unfortunately, their happiness didn't last much longer. Sources told PEOPLE the distance made things difficult between the couple and they eventually called it quits in January 2011 after being "on and off for a few months."

Olivia Wilde

John Shearer/Getty

Sudeikis first met Olivia Wilde during a Saturday Night Live afterparty in May 2011. "I was there as the date of someone else," she later recalled on The Howard Stern Show. "I was looking for this person, and [Sudeikis] said, 'Whatever you're looking for, you don't need it.' But he claims — he's like, 'It was true, it wasn't a line!' " Sudeikis didn't say anything else before walking away — and left without even getting Wilde's number.

Over the course of the next six months, the duo often bumped into each other at events but still failed to connect. Wilde eventually took matters into her own hands and recruited her best guy friend to give her number to Sudeikis.

The couple had their first date at a restaurant in New York City that fall. By the end of the date, Wilde said she was "madly in love." They began dating in November 2011.

Sudeikis proposed to Wilde after the holidays in 2012 and a source told PEOPLE at the time, "They are so excited. ... and very, very happy."

In October 2012, they announced they were pregnant with their first baby, and six months later, their son Otis Alexander was born.

"In many ways, a child is more of a commitment. We are fully committed and really happy as a family," Wilde told Glamour when asked about wedding plans. "And there's no definition of the 'normal family' anymore. Kids today are growing up with so many different definitions of family. I guess what I'm saying is that I don't feel any pressure to do it. But I think it will be really fun."

The engaged couple welcomed their second child, daughter Daisy Josephine in April 2016. The following year, they found the "missing member" of their brood when they adopted their dog, Elvis.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In November 2020, news broke that Sudeikis and Wilde had ended their engagement. The actress later revealed that the couple had "dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic." Sources told PEOPLE the split had "been amicable," and the former couple were making their children "the priority." Sudeikis and Wilde proved to be on good terms when they were spotted embracing just a few days after their split announcement.

However, their relationship turned when word of Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles surfaced early in 2021. At the same time, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Sudeikis was still "absolutely heartbroken" over the breakup and hoped there was a way for the former couple to repair things. Several months later, Sudeikis publicly addressed the split for the first time, sharing that he was trying to learn from the experience.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, and then endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it," he said during an interview with GQ.

In April 2022, details of the former couple's custody battle were made public when Wilde was served with legal documents during an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. While a source told PEOPLE that Sudeikis "had no prior knowledge" of how the papers would be delivered, Wilde later accused Sudeikis' actions of being intentional in court documents she filed to dismiss his petition for custody of their two children.

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," Wilde claimed in her court filing.

In his own filing, Sudeikis reiterated that he did not intend for Wilde to receive the papers onstage but added that "I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present." According to court documents later obtained by PEOPLE, a New York judge granted Wilde's motion to dismiss Sudeikis' petition because the state does not have jurisdiction over the children's custody petitions.

Wilde later spoke out about the situation, saying that trying to "sabotage" the "work of so many different people and the studio" during CinemaCon was "really vicious." She noted that the incident was "not something that was entirely surprising" to her, admitting there was "a reason [she] left that relationship."

Amid the legal drama, a source told PEOPLE that Wilde and Sudeikis were no longer speaking and had to have help communicating about their custody schedule. But despite their differences, Wilde recently said that she and Sudeikis have the same intentions regarding their children.

"My priority is them. That's what it is. It's as long as they're happy and they're healthy then, my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us. There are so many families who are blended. But, you know, it's tricky because we're not doing it in private," Wilde shared.

Keeley Hazell

Jason Merritt/Getty ; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In early 2021, Sudeikis was spotted spending time with his Ted Lasso castmate Keeley Hazell. Sources told PEOPLE that Sudeikis and Hazell had known "each other from many years ago" after first meeting on the set of Horrible Bosses 2, where she played Chris Pine's assistant.

Shortly after the pair were first seen at Hazell's London home, she was spotted wearing the same rainbow tie-dye hoodie that Sudeikis wore during his virtual appearance at the Golden Globes that year. She even posted an Instagram Story of herself in front of a fireplace that looked almost identical to the one behind Sudeikis during the award show.

While the couple began to spark dating rumors, sources said Sudeikis wasn't looking for anything serious at the time. By that June, things appeared to have heated up for the duo as they were spotted coupling up during a trip to New York City — seemingly confirming their romance. But for the remainder of that summer, they kept things quiet, prompting sources to say they were once again "just friends." The pair weren't photographed together again until September, when they were seen on a hike together in Los Angeles.

However, they reportedly split in 2022.