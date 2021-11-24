Jason Sudeikis 'Casually Seeing' Model Keeley Hazell Again: Source

Jason Sudeikis appears to be giving it another shot with Keeley Hazell.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Ted Lasso actor, 46, is again spending time with the model and actress, who has a recurring role on the hit Apple+ series opposite Sudeikis. "They're casually seeing each other again," the source says. "It's never been a serious thing. They're just enjoying each other's company."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sudeikis, who split from Olivia Wilde in November last year after nearly a decade together, was first romantically linked to Hazell, 35, in February, a source told PEOPLE at the time. The couple seemingly confirmed their romance in June, after PEOPLE obtained exclusive photos of the Horrible Bosses 2 costars canoodling while strolling around New York City.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Congratulates Ex Jason Sudeikis on His Critics Choice Awards, Jokes About His Hoodie

"They've been dating for a little while now," an insider shared at the time. "They're just having fun. It's nothing serious at this point."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although the pair's relationship seemingly cooled off in the summer, Sudeikis and Hazell were spotted on a hike together in Los Angeles in September; however, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were "just friends" and "it's not a romantic relationship."

Jason Sudeikis; Keeley Hazell Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Hazell is the first person the Emmy Award-winning actor has been linked to since his split from Wilde, 37, who is currently dating Harry Styles, the star of her highly anticipated film, Don't Worry Darling.

"Their chemistry was very obvious," a source shared with PEOPLE in January of Styles and Wilde's budding on-set romance. "Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."

In an interview with GQ, Sudeikis opened up about his breakup with Wilde, with whom he shares two kids, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he told the outlet. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five."