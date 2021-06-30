A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE the couple have been "dating for a little while now"

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Embrace in N.Y.C. After Source Confirms Costars Are a Couple

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell aren't shying away from sharing PDA in public.

The two shared a hug and a kiss as they walked the streets of New York City on Tuesday.

Sudeikis, 45, wore a Nike navy blue sweater, capri pants and a newsboy cap as Hazell, 34, stepped out in an olive trench coat, black T-shirt and black pants.

The outing comes three days after the Ted Lasso costars were spotted walking arm-in-arm in the Big Apple.

A source close to Sudeikis recently confirmed to PEOPLE the actor and Hazell have "been seeing each other."

"They've been dating for a little while now," the insider added. "They're just having fun. It's nothing serious at this point."

A source told PEOPLE in February that Sudeikis, who split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde last year, had been dating Hazell.

The two "knew each other from many years ago," added the insider, who said at the time that the actor wasn't looking for anything serious.

Hazell, a model and actress, met Sudeikis on the set of 2014's Horrible Bosses 2, where she played Chris Pine's character's assistant.

She can also be seen in a few episodes of Sudeikis' Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso as Bex, the girlfriend of Anthony Stewart Head's character, Rupert. The show includes a character named after Hazell: Keeley Jones, a model played by Juno Temple.