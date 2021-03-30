Post Malone barely gets any screentime before Jason Statham's character kills him in the first, and very deadly, Wrath of Man trailer

Jason Statham Stars in Deadly Wrath of Man Trailer — with a Post Malone Cameo!

Jason Statham is a man out for blood in the first trailer for Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man.

The thriller stars Statham as a mysterious new hire for a cash truck protection service. But when one of the trucks he's guarding gets hit by would-be robbers, Statham's character quickly and expertly kills all the armed assailants — including one played by Post Malone.

The rapper makes a short-lived cameo in the trailer as Statham hunts him down, leading to his fellow guards to question who he really is.

"It doesn't feel right. It's like he wants trucks to get hit. He's not a cop," says Holt McCallany, who plays Bullet.

"But if he's not a cop, what is he?" asks Josh Hartnett's character.

The mystery is quickly solved when Statham's protagonist turns out to be a crime boss seeking revenge for the killing of his son.

"I need to know who killed my son," Statham's mystery man says, before he kills a whole lot of people.

The movie reunites Statham with Ritchie, the director who made him a star thanks to movies like Snatch (2000) and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998).

Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei, Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood also star in the film, formerly titled Cash Truck.