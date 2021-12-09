See Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and More as Spies in Trailer for Guy Ritchie's New Film

Guy Ritchie's latest film is a star-studded affair.

In a new trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, Jason Statham portrays super spy Orson Fortune, who is on a mission to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapon owned by billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds, played by Hugh Grant.

Orson is backed by a team of the world's best operatives played by Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone, who help him track down Hollywood movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them infiltrate Simmonds' world.

When Simmonds meets Francesco on a yacht, he asks what the actor is preparing to do next, to which Francesco says, "I'm playing a mysterious self-made billionaire."

"You just described me!" Simmonds says, before telling the actor, "Shadow me, do whatever I do. Whatever I do, do."

Operation Fortune trailer Credit: stx films

As the team plants their mole in Francesco, they face an upward battle to save the world.

This is the latest movie that reunites Ritchie and Statham, who previously worked together in 2000's Snatch, 1998's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and this year's Wrath of Man. Hartnett also starred in Wrath of Man.