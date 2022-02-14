Jason Reitman Mourns Dad Ivan Reitman After His Death at 75: 'I've Lost My Hero'

Jason Reitman posted a heartfelt tribute to his father Ivan Reitman on social media Monday, after the Ghostbusters filmmaker died Saturday at age 75

Jason Reitman is mourning his father and "hero," Ivan Reitman.

The Juno director, 44, shared a collection of photos of himself with his dad on Instagram Monday, giving followers a glimpse of their relationship on movie sets over the years.

"I've lost my hero," Jason wrote in the touching caption. "All I want in the world is the chance to tell my father one more story."

"He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter," Jason continued in his post.

He concluded by thanking fans for their "many messages of kindness" about his dad and requested, "Please enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier."

Ivan — the Hollywood producer and director behind popular movies such as Animal House, Ghostbusters and Stripes — died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, on Saturday, his family confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," said his children Jason, Catherine and Caroline Reitman in a joint statement. "We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world."

"While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always," they added.

Aside from the aforementioned films, Ivan's other notable credits include Kindergarten Cop; Junior; Beethoven; Old School and Six Days, Seven Nights, among others. Jason directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a new film in the Ghostbusters series that was released last year.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan Reitman," Hudson, 76, tweeted Monday. "Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP."

Arnold Schwarzenegger — who starred in several of Ivan's films, including Kindergarten Cop, Twins and Junior — shared a trio of snapshots with the director, along with a lengthy statement in which he referred to the late Ivan as "bigger than life" and "comedy royalty."