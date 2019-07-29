Jason Momoa's Friends — Including Emilia Clarke! — Throw Him a Surprise Birthday Party

Jason Momoa received a very special — and heartfelt — surprise.

The Aquaman star, who turns 40 on August 1, was greeted by close friends at a surprise birthday party they threw him days before his birthday.

Momoa’s friend Mada Abdelhamid, who also trained the actor for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, organized the surprise and filmed it for the actor’s YouTube page.

“Right now we made up some stupid excuse for him to leave. He really doesn’t need to leave,” Mada said of Momoa’s autograph signing. “All his friends all said they’re busy, they’re not in town. He thinks it’s just the three of us going to sushi. But we’re planning the f—— party of the f—— year.”

Later, Momoa was seen walking around greeting guests at the party, including Ian Somerhalder and his former Game of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke.

Image zoom Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke

Image zoom Jason Momoa

Clarke, 32, and Momoa FaceTimed his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their two children, son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, and daughter Lola, 12. The actress smiled and waved at Momoa’s phone as she saw Bonet.

Momoa was also surprised with a cake made of whiskey and Guinness which depicted a caricature of him rock climbing.

Somerhalder, 40, sent a special message to Momoa and Mada, saying, “Hello, so I just walked to this lovely man here and I said thank you, thank you for putting all of this on film.”

“Because this man, Jason Momoa’s story, is such a bright and positive story that it should be seen,” Somerhalder continued. “Momoa, I love you. Happy birthday my dear brother. Proud of you brother, thank you for everything, mahalo.”

Clarke sent a special message to Momoa on Instagram, writing, “With you I feel 2 feet small…HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you.”

In another photo, Clarke can be seen lounging in an exceptionally large tub.

She later joked in the hashtags that she finally found a bathtub large enough to bathe her dragons in.

Momoa and Clarke have not filmed together since their work on GoT, in which the actor starred as the Dothraki leader Khal Drogo. His character was married to Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen in the early episodes of the first season, and the pair ruled over the Dothraki tribe together until he was killed at the end of season 1 — leaving Daenerys to turn her gaze toward the Iron Throne.

Though their time together was cut short in the early stages of the series, their close friendship off-screen has lasted throughout the years. The actor even stopped by the set during the filming of the final season to support his former cast members.